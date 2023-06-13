Birthdays
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County

Motorcycle death graphic.
Motorcycle death graphic.(MGN Online)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Franklin County Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road, near Pepper Road.

The driver of a Chevy Suburban SUV was traveling east on Six Mile Post Road, ran off the road, overcorrected, and hit a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Yamaha motorcycle, according to police.

Police say the driver of the Chevy ran off, but was arrested a short time later. No name has been released.

The driver of the Yamaha was pronounced dead at the scene; no name has been released. There is no word on the condition of the Kawasaki driver.

