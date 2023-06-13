Ordinance approved to add fee for EMS transport in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Health insurance companies will soon foot the bill for EMS transport to the hospital in Montgomery County. The Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance Monday night unanimously.

Residents don’t have to worry about seeing a bill for the transport, Montgomery County emergency operations will go through the patient’s insurance company for reimbursement related to basic and advance life support calls, along with travel miles for the transport.

The ordinance states: A fee of 170% of the Medicare allowable shall be charged for Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Life Support Level 1 (ALS1), Advanced Life Support Level 2 (ALS2), and per mile for ground transport mileage. This fee is imposed on each person being transported by a County emergency medical service vehicle.

”We would bill the insurance provider, not the citizens. Nor would we deny any type of care to a citizen,” said Sherri Blevins, chair of the Board of Supervisors.

The supervisors made it clear that this does not mean EMS will ask a patient to provide any type of proof of insurance and those without insurance will not have to worry about the fee as well.

Blacksburg’s Town Council will also be taking up a vote in the future on beginning this policy. Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad’s Chief David English shared how it would help offset costs in their daily operations.

“The driving force recently has been to a great scale inflation. We’ve seen an increase in the cost of an ambulance go up $100,000 In the last year. Just incredible inflation and cost rising to provide services, and instead of trying to raise taxes, what we’re looking at is being able to bill insurance companies, because the vast majority of people we take care of already have insurance coverage that provides for EMS transport. And so, by trying to work with the insurance companies to collect some of that revenue, that’ll help offset a lot of these increased costs,” said English.

The ordinance will go into effect in Montgomery County starting July 1 and the money brought in from the fees will go straight back into emergency services in the county.

