Pulaski County students sharpening cyber skills

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Students in Pulaski County are leaning about the world of technology.

“You use a computer and then you put the stuff on it that you want and there’s a machine and then the machine will print it,” camper Ava Mitchell said.

She says her favorite part of the camp is 3D printing.

Campers are also learning about QR codes, pixel art and robots.

“You use a tablet to communicate with them and you can move it with them,” she said.

“We’re living in the future, it feels like, so all of these kids are going to be looking for jobs, they’re going to be creative, and they’re going to involve computers and a lot of these digital 21st century skills,” Director of Technology Lincoln Whitaker said.

He says this camp can pique interest in technology form a young age.

“Our cybersecurity program at the high school has really taken off,” he said. “Those kids are doing fantastic, but it starts with these basic fundamentals that we’re building here in cyber camp and these kids, once they get the fundamentals, they can kind of move on through the system and really build up and fine tune these skills.”

Whitaker says these skills are the way of the future.

“Biggest goal is for them to have a good time, have fun and really see school as a positive place, but truthfully, if we can build them up into really good paying careers, maybe some attract some jobs to Pulaski County; that would be a fantastic thing,” Whitaker said.

