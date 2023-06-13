Plan for lab school advances in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College and Salem City Schools are partnering on a lab school they hope will encourage more students to pursue a college degree. On Monday, WDBJ7 sat down with representatives of both organizations to learn more about their plans.

They came together a week ago to announce the approval of a state planning grant. Close to $200,000 from the Virginia Department of Education will help them refine plans for a dual enrollment program for at-risk high school students.

Lisa Stoneman is Chair of the Roanoke College Education Department.

“We’re looking at it from a let’s get kids who maybe wouldn’t be the population that would normally go to a four-year school involved in this early enough that they might consider it,” Stoneman said in an interview. “I think the larger message is if you want to go to college, there’s a pathway to get you here.”

In 2022, the General Assembly appropriated $100 million to help establish and support lab schools across the Commonwealth and more than dozen institutions of higher learning have received planning grants. The only proposal so far in the Roanoke Valley could help more Salem High School students attend college and encourage them to teach or pursue other careers in western Virginia.

Jamie Soltis is Assistant Superintendent for Salem City Schools.

“I think a majority of our students can be successful if they see it as a pathway that is possible for them,” Soltis told WDBJ7. “I think a lot of times due to life experiences or family financial situations they just don’t even see it as an option. And hopefully we’ll be breaking down some barriers, some walls to make it easier for them.”

Roanoke College hopes to submit a final application next spring, with the hope of opening the new lab school in the fall of 2024.

