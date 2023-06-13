Public meeting held for potential solar energy project in Buchanan

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - TotalEnergies is looking to receive a special exemption permit to bring a solar energy project in the Town of Buchanan. It would be located on 15-25 acres of land on a farm off Pattonsburg Lane.

“It’s a community solar project, we’re hoping to take advantage of the state’s new community solar pilot program. What we’ve proposed is a project on a local farm, we’re going to be using approximately 15 to 25 acres of a 300 to 400 acre farm, we will be building a six megawatt DC community solar project and then as the community solar piece of it, making that electricity available to subscribers within the county,” said Alex Fox, TotalEnergies business development manager.

Fox met with a handful of area residents at the Buchanan Branch Library to hear their thoughts on the potential project. With the main concern being traffic on the little bridge crews would need to cross to get to the property.

“The only real traffic issue is during the construction period, which could last up to up to six months. So, the folks here had a lot of insights about that, that I will be taking back as we’re putting together our traffic control plan for this project during construction and hopefully trying to take their feedback, work with them and make it as painless as as possible.”

The potential project could bring solar energy to at least 600 Dominion Energy customers as part of its Community Solar Program. Fox shared it does focus on bringing cheaper energy to low income and middle income households.

Fox shared that the hope is to submit their application for the special exemption permit to Botetourt County by the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.