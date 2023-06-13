Renovations underway at VIRginia International Raceway to fuel guest experiences

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VIRginia International Raceway is undergoing some major upgrades to bring even better experiences to fans and competitors from start to finish.

“We’re such an iconic, historic track, but you don’t want to remain historic on a day-to-day basis,” said Kerrigan Smith, President and COO of VIR. “So, how do you take a historic track and keep it relevant?”

They started by improving their catch fences and pit lane and upgrading their medical center to improve safety for drivers.

“I always joke with people that there’s no such thing as a safe racetrack. But, there are ways to go ahead and mitigate it and try to control the environment as much as you can. So, we look to expand on that so that each person that comes out here will have the equal experience when they go off track,” added Smith.

They are also in the process of nearly doubling their number of rental garages.

Construction of Skip Barber Racing School’s new headquarters is also moving along and should be complete by the end of this year.

“They’ve just been great partners. They’re looking at doing stuff with Off Road and looking to create content for Caesars here as it comes into town and looking for what activities there are that they can do when people are done gambling for a little bit,” said Smith.

They recently renovated their rental suites to offer a more modernized lodging experience.

“Our events are not getting smaller and our attendance, thankfully, is not getting smaller either. We’ve really been trying to grow our expectations of what the guest is going to expect of us,” said Smith.

They plan to add more villas around the raceway and renovate their public restrooms in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.