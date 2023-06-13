Reward offered for tip in 2022 Danville homicide

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Crime Stoppers is offering a $2500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for a 2022 killing.

The money is for information leading to an arrest in the killing of Brittany Nicole Poole.

Danville Police found Poole dead after being called to conduct a well-being check shortly after 9 a.m. June 8, 2022 at a home at 10 Lands End.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You’re also welcome to use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

