Roanoke football ‘growth camp’ returns June 28th-30th

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A football camp at the end of this month will teach children a lot more than X’s and O’s.

This year’s Growth Football camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 6 to 13 and will teach them the importance of listening, learning, and growing. With mentors as coaches and football as the vehicle, the 3-day camp is an opportunity for children to gain important skills including discipline and team building.

“It’s different this year,” begins growth and development coach Brandon McCall. “Instead of getting coaches to work with the students, we’re getting mentors who are athletic. So we’re able to focus more on the social and emotional learning part of the student or the player, getting them focused that way by using football is that foundation. The layout for the growth camp is if you can listen, you can learn and if you can learn, you can grow. That’s what life is all about..”

The Camp will run from June 28th to the 30th from 6 to 7:30 in the evenings and parents are encouraged to stay and watch. You can sign up for the camp until June 27th.

Athletes participating do not need previous football experience or knowledge to benefit from the camp.

The three-day sessions cost $25.

You can sign up or donate to the camp here.

