Teen shot in Danville; shooter sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Police are looking for the person or people responsible for shooting a 17-year-old Monday night. The teen is in critical condition, according to police.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Memorial Drive shortly after 10 p.m. June 12, and stopped a gold Infiniti that had been spotted speeding from the area of Washington Street and First Street.

Police say the car was being used to take the teen to a hospital. The boy was then flown for treatment.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the area of Washington Street and First Street, where they found shell casings.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1 and option 1 again, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. You can also approach any officer you see, use DPD social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

