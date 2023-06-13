Treetop Quest announces Twilight Zipline events

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The list of Treetop Quest’s 2023 Twilight Zipline events has been announced for June 17, July 15, September 23 and October 28.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism visited 7@four with more on all the fun.

Twilight Zipline is for people aged 7+ and it’s $35 for a 2.5-hour experience, including soaring through the trees with a headlamp.

Register online here.

Treetop Quest Summer Operation hours :

Open Tuesday to Sunday

Weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekends 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

