Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Treetop Quest announces Twilight Zipline events

Explore Park offers Ziplining at its TreeTop Quest.
Explore Park offers Ziplining at its TreeTop Quest.(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The list of Treetop Quest’s 2023 Twilight Zipline events has been announced for June 17, July 15, September 23 and October 28.

Alex North with Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism visited 7@four with more on all the fun.

Twilight Zipline is for people aged 7+ and it’s $35 for a 2.5-hour experience, including soaring through the trees with a headlamp.

Register online here.

Treetop Quest Summer Operation hours :

Open Tuesday to Sunday

Weekdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Weekends 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Concetta Karen Chavis (L) and Alexander Baab (R)
Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View
Police lights generic
Vinton motorcyclist killed in Botetourt County crash
A low will drift south bringing back a chance for a few stray showers.
Staying dry through today; few showers possible tomorrow

Latest News

Botetourt County Girls Fire Camp
Botetourt County Girls Fire Camp
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine
Loneliness Awareness Week
Loneliness Awareness Week
VIRginia International Raceway
Renovations underway at VIRginia International Raceway to fuel guest experiences