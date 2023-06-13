Birthdays
Tweetsie Railroad gives families chance to meet Thomas the Tank Engine

A fun (and educational) opportunity for families to entertain children in the coming weeks
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tweetsie Railroad is welcoming a special visitor this weekend that families will enjoy.

Thomas the Tank Engine will be pulling up to the station June 15 – 18 and will give families and interactive train ride as well as a day full of fun activities.

A pair of characters joined Here @ Home to explain more about the event with Sir Topham Hatt and Calico Clint stopping by to answer questions.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance with Adults (13+) costing $60 and children (3-12) $40.

A Day with Thomas https://tweetsie.com/special-events/day-out-with-thomas

