VIRginia International Raceway to host more than 100 competitors in SRO GT World Challenge

VIRginia International Raceway
VIRginia International Raceway(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VIRginia International Raceway is gearing up to host a big racing event this weekend.

The SRO GT World Challenge will take place at VIR Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19.

There will be more than 100 competitors driving a range of GT race cars from Hondas and Toyotas to Ferraris.

Renovations underway at VIRginia International Raceway to fuel guest experiences

Fans can also enjoy live music, autograph sessions, fan walks, go-karting, concessions, and more.

“This is kind of like the college game that happens for us before we get to the pro-game that happens in August with IMSA,” said Kerrigan Smith, President and COO of VIR. “So, it’s a good one for us to get into, get our fans in, start opening up and have some GT racing at VIR.”

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or in-person.

