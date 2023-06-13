VIRginia International Raceway to host more than 100 competitors in SRO GT World Challenge

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - VIRginia International Raceway is gearing up to host a big racing event this weekend.

The SRO GT World Challenge will take place at VIR Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19.

There will be more than 100 competitors driving a range of GT race cars from Hondas and Toyotas to Ferraris.

Fans can also enjoy live music, autograph sessions, fan walks, go-karting, concessions, and more.

“This is kind of like the college game that happens for us before we get to the pro-game that happens in August with IMSA,” said Kerrigan Smith, President and COO of VIR. “So, it’s a good one for us to get into, get our fans in, start opening up and have some GT racing at VIR.”

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online or in-person.

