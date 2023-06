CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Cavaliers are taking to the skies towards Omaha for the College World Series.

The baseball team boarded a plane at Charlottesville Albemarle Airport early Wednesday, June 14.

Virginia’s first game will be against Florida at 7 p.m. Friday, June 16.

Ethan Anderson and the UVA baseball team go through security check at the airport. Brian Edgington and the 'Hoos fly off to Omaha for the College World Series. pic.twitter.com/0nLqsAv6Ff — Marty Hudtloff (@martyhudtloff) June 14, 2023

