A cut off low will influence our pattern the next few days

WEDNESDAY

An are of low pressure is cut off from the jet stream and will influence our weather pattern for the next few days. It will bring a mix of sun and clouds along with some breezy winds through the day.

Breezy winds are expected through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

A few spotty showers or an isolated storm cant be ruled out today as this cut off low linger to the North.

A few isolated showers are possible today. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

This low looks to influence the pattern into Friday morning with temperatures warming each day and a slight chance of isolated showers or an isolated storm.

WARMING UP

Expect a warming trend throughout the rest of this week. Highs will soar into the 80s for many hometowns starting Wednesday. A few places will climb above 85 degrees on both Thursday and Friday with overnight lows in the mid-upper 50s.

WILDFIRE SMOKE RETURNS

We could still see a stray shower on Friday, but most will close out the workweek dry with sunny skies. It is possible that we may see some smoke from the wildfires in Canada drift back into our region by Friday. Some haze is possible to return.

Wildfire smoke from Canada may head back into our region later this week. (WDBJ7)

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND

Saturday is looking good at this point for outdoor activities with highs into the mid-upper 80s.

Looks like the rain will try to start to build in for the second half of the weekend, so right now for Father’s Day spotty storms could be seen, but it looks to come in late in the day. Highs on Sunday should climb into the mid to upper 80s.

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Typically during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf of Mexico and off of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have had one named storm for the season.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

