Danville celebrates restoration of several contaminated properties at Virginia Brownfields Conference

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - State and local officials met Wednesday at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research for the 2023 Virginia Brownfields Conference.

A brownfield is a property that has pollutants or contaminants which could complicate its redevelopment.

Danville is celebrating the redevelopment of many brownfields throughout the city.

“Being a historic city has several brownfield sites, they’ve got some major ones to do,” said Joe Morici, Senior Principal Brownfields Consultant. “Most everybody knows the White Mill right there on the river. It’s been sitting there vacant for many years. It’s a challenge for redevelopment, not only from an environmental standpoint but from an overall size and scope standpoint.”

Danville’s White Mill and the Schoolfield site are just a couple of the many brownfields in the city that are being restored.

“Because the Schoolfield site had a dye system in the finishing house, there were some contaminants there in the soil and in that area. So, that’s a great example of where a past process may release something into the environment. The cleanup is fairly straightforward,” added Morici.

Grant funding from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the EPA through Virginia Brownfields helped make those tricky redevelopments possible.

“We held a conference here in 2010 at the Institute focusing on Danville itself and the River District, but that redevelopment was just getting going at that point,” said Meade Anderson, Manager of the Brownfields Program for the DEQ. “You can see the changes that have happened in the last 12 to 13 years. It’s just an amazing amount of difference. But yeah, there’s more work to do.”

“Danville has amazing drivers behind the scenes,” said Karen Weber, Brownfields coordinator for the DEQ. “Without them, some of this wouldn’t happen. They have really taken the reins and made the most of it and taken advantage of all that we have to offer.”

Danville received a $500,000 environmental assessment grant from the EPA last year that they may use to help with the redevelopment of the long mill property and other smaller downtown areas.

