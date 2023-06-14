Danville Parks and Recreation to host first Juneteenth event

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Juneteenth event Friday.

Juneteenth: Unity in the Community will take place at Ballou Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be performances throughout the night including African drum and dance, storytelling and jazz. They will also have face painting, horseshoes, cornhole, crafts, and a motorcycle show by East Side Ryders.

“It’s very important to bring everybody together so that we can bring unity to this community,” said Mary Hood, Ballou Park Recreation Program Supervisor. “We have had a lot of bad things going on here. So, if we can get everybody together on one accord, and just fellowship and have a good time, it’s worth it.”

Admission is free, but they do ask that guests bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.