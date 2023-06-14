Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception

The lawmakers reintroduced the bill one year after the Supreme Court decision that overturned the abortion rights once guaranteed by Roe v Wade
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - On Wednesday, Democrats reintroduced a bill that would codify the right to contraception.

The legislation would guarantee the legal right for individuals to access and use contraception. It would also guarantee health care providers the right to provide contraceptives, information, referrals, and contraception services. The Right to Contraception Act would further prohibit the federal government or any state from implementing any regulation that would prohibit or restrict contraception. It would also allow the Department of Justice to enforce the rights in court.

Senators Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) reintroduced the bill along with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).

This month marks one year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling. The lawmakers said, they first introduced the contraception bill in July 2022, after Justice Clarence Thomas issued a concurring opinion in Dobbs which signaled the Court to “reconsider” precedents such as Griswold v Connecticut. The 1965 Supreme Court ruling of Griswold v Connecticut guaranteed access to contraception.

“In one fell swoop, the partisan Supreme Court majority stripped away the right to abortion, a right to which millions of Americans relied for almost 50 years, and put a target on the back of the right to contraception as well. A right which we have held even longer,” said Sen. Markey.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle death graphic.
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Dublin man hit and killed by train
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment

Latest News

Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
The Senate Commerce Committee plans to vote on changes to the FAA Reauthorization bill.
Senate Commerce Committee plans to vote on changing FAA Reauthorization bill
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez enters crowded GOP presidential race days after Trump’s indictment
Kaine Talks FAA Reauthorization Bill
Kaine Talks FAA Reauthorization Bill