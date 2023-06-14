Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival coming to Big Island

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The 22nd annual Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival is set for June 23-24 at the Sedalia Center, at 1108 Sedalia School Road in Big Island.

Organizer Vince May appeared on 7@four to show off what will be heard and seen at the festival.

Click here for more info about cost and daily lineups: sedaliacenter.org/2023-doc-mccable-bluegrass-festival/.

