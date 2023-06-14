Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival coming to Big Island

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The 22nd annual Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival is set for June 23-24 at the Sedalia Center, at 1108 Sedalia School Road in Big Island.

Organizer Vince May appeared on 7@four to show off what will be heard and seen at the festival.

Click here for more info about cost and daily lineups: sedaliacenter.org/2023-doc-mccable-bluegrass-festival/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Motorcycle death graphic.
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Dublin man hit and killed by train
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View

Latest News

Liberty Softball Ranked 25 in National Poll
Liberty Softball Ranked 25 in National Poll
The 31st Annual Festival Begins Friday, June 23
Summer Arts Festival set to kick off in Blacksburg
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: How much responsibility is a rescue pet?
Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival Coming to Big Island
Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival Coming to Big Island