Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival coming to Big Island
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The 22nd annual Doc McCabe Bluegrass Festival is set for June 23-24 at the Sedalia Center, at 1108 Sedalia School Road in Big Island.
Organizer Vince May appeared on 7@four to show off what will be heard and seen at the festival.
Click here for more info about cost and daily lineups: sedaliacenter.org/2023-doc-mccable-bluegrass-festival/.
