Falling Branch Corporate Park Phase II receives GO Virginia funding

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Phase II of Falling Branch Corporate Park in Christiansburg will soon be ready for business.

“That means more opportunities to expand and have site-ready facilities for to attract new businesses and to help existing businesses,” said Sherri Blevins, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.

A partnership between Montgomery County, the Town of Christiansburg, and the Montgomery County Economic Development Authority just got over $300,000 from GO Virginia to ready the land.

“This will entail grading a 20-acre graded pad, which will include water, sewer, extending electricity, and constructing a road to lead to that site,” Blevins said.

Once the land is ready, these partners hope to bring in existing and new business to the park.

“The primary businesses that we hope to attract would be transportation and autonomy, it could be software development companies, it could be manufacturing, so we look very forward to that,” Blevins said.

The goal for completion of the project is the end of 2024.

