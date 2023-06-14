“Fireworks by Grucci” and “Pyrotechnique by Grucci” expand operations into Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grucci family business has been around for six generations in fireworks and developing pyrotechnic devices for the U.S. military. The New York based business first set its roots in Virginia in 1997 at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

“Virginia became second to none back in 1996 when we expanded to the arsenal here. That was our first move that we had to make outside of the state of New York and I can tell you we never turned back,” said Felix “Phil” Grucci, CEO of “Fireworks by Grucci” and “Pyrotechnique by Grucci.”

Grucci alongside his son, daughter-in-law and Governor Glenn Youngkin, announced that “Fireworks by Grucci” and “Pyrotechnique by Grucci” are expanding their operations into Pulaski County by purchasing a 30,000 square-foot facility in the ShaeDaawn Industrial Park in Dublin.

“This success over the last two decades is what led to the expansion that we are celebrating today. A win for the company, a win for this community, a win for the commonwealth,” said Youngkin.

The expansion of assembly, storage and distribution operations will invest $5.5 million and create 45 jobs in Pulaski County.

“We had a need to expand the firework operations and we also had a need to expand our military manufacturing operations off the plant for projects that don’t involve manufacturing explosives. The reason why we’ve invested in the county of Pulaski and in the state of Virginia, reinvested more, expanded more, is because our business is growing and this state gives us that opportunity for it to grow,” said Grucci.

Pulaski County leaders are excited to welcome the Grucci Family operations into their community.

“Grucci’s been a great community partner everywhere they’ve been and we are so excited to add them to our family of corporate partners in Pulaski County,” said Laura Walters, chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors.

Youngkin said this is one of many businesses continuing to invest in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We are the best place to do business, we have an extraordinary workforce, we work together with the kinds of values that are most important to help them grow,” said Youngkin.

Anyone interested in applying to work at the new facility can head to Grucci’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.