Giles County survey assessing need for public transportation

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is looking into adding public transportation and wants your feedback.

A survey is assessing the need for public transportation within the county. The survey will assess the need, location and type of transportation.

“This is a public service to our community, but also a growth opportunity for us to be... just continue being a good place to live and work and we want to have positive development, and if public transportation makes that happen, we’re very excited to see that come to fruition,” Giles County’s Cora Gnegy said.

The survey is open through the end of the month.

Click here to access the survey.

