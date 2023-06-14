Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Giles County survey assessing need for public transportation

Giles County public transportation survey
Giles County public transportation survey(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Giles County is looking into adding public transportation and wants your feedback.

A survey is assessing the need for public transportation within the county. The survey will assess the need, location and type of transportation.

“This is a public service to our community, but also a growth opportunity for us to be... just continue being a good place to live and work and we want to have positive development, and if public transportation makes that happen, we’re very excited to see that come to fruition,” Giles County’s Cora Gnegy said.

The survey is open through the end of the month.

Click here to access the survey.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle death graphic.
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Dublin man hit and killed by train
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other top policymakers have indicated that...
Fed keeps rates unchanged for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
Fathers' Day Grilling Tips Part 1
Fathers' Day Grilling Tips Part 1
Here @ Home has grilling ideas for Fathers’ Day
Falling Branch Corporate Park
Falling Branch Corporate Park Phase II receives GO Virginia funding