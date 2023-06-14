Here @ Home has grilling ideas for Fathers’ Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Jeff Bland, Kitchen Manager for LEAP, stopped by our Hometown Patio to share some great ideas to grill for dad this Fathers’ Day.

Because of food inflation, he offered some great alternatives to the steaks like ribeyes and filet mignon we always look for in stores.

He also shared a recipe for his go-to seasoning blend - a chimichurri sauce.

See his recipe below - and enjoy with your dad!

Chimichurri Sauce

1 Shallot, peeled & roughly chopped

4 or 5 Garlic cloves, peeled

½ Cup Flat-leaf Parsley, stems discarded

½ Cup Cilantro, stems discarded, packed

2 TBSP Fresh Oregano, stems discarded

½ Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ Cup Red Wine Vinegar

Juice of 1 Lemon

½ Tsp Crushed Red Pepper Flakes

Kosher Salt & Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor, and pulse until almost smooth. Serve immediately or store at room temperature up to 24 hours before serving. Store refrigerated for up to 3 weeks. Let the sauce warm to room temperature before serving.

Preparation Options:

You do not have to blend this completely smooth. You can pulse your food processor so everything is roughly chopped. You can also finely chop everything by hand and mix together in a bowl.

Serving Options: Mix the Chimichurri Sauce with softened butter and use as a compound butter to top off steaks for fish. Or, mix with mayonnaise to make an amazing sandwich spread.

This sauce is amazing on grilled beef, seafood and poultry. It is wonderful on grilled mahi mahi, shrimp, or scallops and can also be used as a marinade for chicken thighs.

We all love premium beef cuts like ribeye and NY steps, but purchasing can be difficult because of inflation. Here are a few alternative cuts of beef options.

● Beef Chuck Eye Steak: A steak which comes from the chuck area which leads into the ribeye. Can be $3 to $5 less per pound than ribeye.

● Flat Iron: Another cut from the chuck. Extremely flavorful and tender.

● Top Butt Sirloin: Pure beef flavor, relatively tender and often a good value.

● Ground Beef: Not a steak but if you want the beef eating experience, this is the most affordable option. A grind with a higher fat content (80/20 or 73/27) will give you a ton of flavor and tenderness. Serve like a steak with no bun and you will have a great flavor experience. Make sure the beef is cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 155 degrees Fahrenheit before consuming.

