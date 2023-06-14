HERE @ HOME: Summertime Throwdown ice cream sandwich bites

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home teamed up to create a tasty DIY treat for the Summertime Throwdown competition against Mornin’.

The recipe can include store bought ingredients or homemade treats. All you need is ice cream, cookies, and decorative toppings.

You scoop the ice cream into the cookie, stack it together and then roll the edges into sprinkles, chocolate chips or another topping of your choice.

Then wrap them up and put them in the freezer to cool until the sandwich is firm and ready to serve.

In the competition, Here @ Home made homemade ice cream that recipe includes the following:

Ingredients

1¾ cups heavy cream

1¼ cup whole milk

¾ cup sugar

·⅛ teaspoon fine sea salt

·1 tablespoon vanilla extract or 1 vanilla bean split in half lengthwise

·Optional: 2 cups of add-ins – soft brownies, cookies, and blondies work great

Instructions

Pour 1 cup of the cream into a saucepan and add the sugar, salt. Scrape the seeds of the vanilla bean into the pot and then add the vanilla pod to the pot. Warm the mixture over medium heat, just until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and add the remaining cream, milk, and vanilla extract (if using extract). Stir to combine and chill in the refrigerator. When ready to churn, remove the vanilla pod, whisk mixture again and pour into ice cream maker. Churn according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer the finished ice cream to an airtight container and place in the freezer until ready to serve. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.