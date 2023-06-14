Birthdays
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with Hit and Run

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a crash in Franklin County on Monday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Six Mile Post Road.

27-year-old Ronald Patterson was driving a Chevy Suburban west on Six Mile Road when he lost control of the Suburban, ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected crossing the center, and hit a Kawasaki motorcycle and a Yamaha motorcycle. Patterson attempted to run away from the scene, but was arrested a short time later.

The driver of the Yamaha, 31-year James Benjamin Trail, of Ferrum, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kawasaki driver was taken to a hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Patterson was charged with Felony Hit and Run.

