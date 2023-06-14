Birthdays
Pet Talk: How much responsibility is a rescue pet?

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pet Talk is a segment airing during 7@four each Wednesday. You can send us your questions through our website and ask professionals what you should do for your pet.

This week’s question: “I’ve seen shelters asking for fosters, but i don’t know what’s involved. I’d like to help but i’m worried it may be too much responsibility and I can’t have a full-time pet right now.”

We spoke to Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA and she touched on what to do in this type of situation.

