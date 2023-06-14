Roanoke’s Third Street Bus Station Grand Opening is Wednesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valley Metro is hosting the grand opening of its Third Street Station Wednesday at 11 am.

The Third Street station is located directly in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Salem Avenue.

The 13 million dollar project includes a new building and platforms, as well as new technology.

Roanoke City’s Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said there were many challenges but opening the new station is the biggest success. He says transit helps connect people.

“You know whether it’s groceries or health care or work or just going around the city. Whether it’s Valley Metro or the star trolley or the smart way express,” explained Cobb. “This hub of transit is critically important - not only for tourism but for the growth of our city to help people connect with the things they need the most.”

Passengers were used to a first come first serve system where they would have to look for their bus. But that is changing - the station’s general manager says the new design will provide consistency.

“With all the technology and design of this current facility, their bus will be in the same position every day, all day in every stop,” said General Manager Kevin Price. “And even if it’s late, they know. If it’s early they know. So, we’ve become even more reliable through technology and design.”

The ceremony begins at 11 am under the north platform. There will be guest speakers, a ribbon cutting, and light refreshments.

