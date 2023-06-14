Senate Commerce Committee plans to vote on changing FAA Reauthorization bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - The Senate Commerce Committee is planning to vote on changes to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization bill.

These changes would cause delays and longer lines at Washington National Airport.

Leaders say adding more terminals or slots to Reagan National Airport would increase congestion and create more noise for residents living near the airport.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) opposes the change to the current slot and perimeter rules at Washington National Airport. Senator Kaine says reauthorization is needed since there have been a lot of changes since COVID.

“But this has been a pretty carefully calibrated equilibrium,” states Senator Kaine. “Where the Washington Metro Airport Authority can manage this and reduce noise impacts on neighborhoods and keep both airports at an equilibrium of significant enough traffic, and it’s really important that we maintain it.”

Senator Kaine also discussed his top three priorities for the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act, including mental health issues, 31 USS amphibious ships, and declaring fentanyl a national security emergency.

The committee plans to meet to discuss the reauthorization of the bill Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.