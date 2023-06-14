Birthdays
Summer Arts Festival set to kick off in Blacksburg

The 31st Annual Festival Begins Friday, June 23
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Blacksburg summer tradition is making its return.

The Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts is hosting its 31st annual Summer Arts Festival.

The summer-long celebration includes indoor and outdoor concerts, art exhibitions, and children’s activities. The Festival begins Friday, June 23 with an outdoor concert.

”It’s gonna be fun, there’s gonna be so many different fun events, and there will be something for everybody, and it’ll be just a good time to hang out with your friends and family, maybe meet some new people, because there will be a lot of people around and so it’s just going to be a good fun summertime festival.”

A full schedule can be found on the Virginia Tech School of Performing Arts website.

