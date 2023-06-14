Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Valley Metro celebrates grand opening of Third Street Station

By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valley Metro held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new outdoor bus station Wednesday.

Third Street Station is finally finished with construction after four years in the making. The new transit is located directly in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Salem Avenue.

The $13 million project includes a new building, platforms, and technology.

“We now have real-time technology with our VMGO app,” said Greater Roanoke Transit Company Board President and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb. “You can check your bus schedule or you can come here [Third Street Station] and electronic devices show you where your bus is going to be.”

Cobb says this will increase accessibility for everyone and it is a great investment in our community.

“It’s open air, we can see each other. We can see, as I describe it, the dance of our public transit system and how everybody is a part of that dance,” explained Cobb. “That makes me happy. It’s just beautiful to be in the fresh air.”

Residents say they are excited about the new development. The community hopes this is a step forward in improving bus transit for the public.

“The bus riders are sometimes forgotten or neglected in our city,” said the founder of Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, Laura Hartman. “Now we are getting some of the attention that we deserve, and we are getting some dignity while getting to ride with grace and comfort,”

Leaders say there were many challenges, but opening the new station is the biggest success.

“We’ve reached this milestone, and we still have more to go,” explained Cobb.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Motorcycle death graphic.
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Dublin man hit and killed by train
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View

Latest News

Kaine Talks FAA Reauthorization Bill
Kaine Talks FAA Reauthorization Bill
Food Bank Gets High Safety Ranking
Food Bank Gets High Safety Ranking
Tech Football Coach Pry Talks About Offseason
Tech Football Coach Pry Talks About Offseason
Danville Sets Juneteenth Events
Danville Sets Juneteenth Events