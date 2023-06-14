Valley Metro celebrates grand opening of Third Street Station

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Valley Metro held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new outdoor bus station Wednesday.

Third Street Station is finally finished with construction after four years in the making. The new transit is located directly in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation on Salem Avenue.

The $13 million project includes a new building, platforms, and technology.

“We now have real-time technology with our VMGO app,” said Greater Roanoke Transit Company Board President and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb. “You can check your bus schedule or you can come here [Third Street Station] and electronic devices show you where your bus is going to be.”

Cobb says this will increase accessibility for everyone and it is a great investment in our community.

“It’s open air, we can see each other. We can see, as I describe it, the dance of our public transit system and how everybody is a part of that dance,” explained Cobb. “That makes me happy. It’s just beautiful to be in the fresh air.”

Residents say they are excited about the new development. The community hopes this is a step forward in improving bus transit for the public.

“The bus riders are sometimes forgotten or neglected in our city,” said the founder of Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group, Laura Hartman. “Now we are getting some of the attention that we deserve, and we are getting some dignity while getting to ride with grace and comfort,”

Leaders say there were many challenges, but opening the new station is the biggest success.

“We’ve reached this milestone, and we still have more to go,” explained Cobb.

