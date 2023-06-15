Barrel Chest Wine and Beer asks residents to help design new merchandise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all Roanoke Valley artists of all ages! Barrel Chest Wine and Beer is giving you a chance to have your design featured on their next batch of merchandise.

“Instead of just reaching out on the internet to who knows who, finding a local artist, maybe somebody that’s undiscovered, maybe somebody that just like loves to doodle, but won’t put themselves out there normally, would just submit something for this. Pretty low pressure and they could get something out of it,” said Stasha Giffin, general manager of Barrel Chest.

Giffin shared the vision came from their drive to support and partner with local artists and the winner will receive a $100 gift card and will be able to choose a merchandise item once it comes in.

“If you’ve seen any of our past merch or logos, we definitely like some very block art, folk art kind of style, but we’re also into like very bright, cool disco pop or whatever it is. We kind of want to see what you guys can come up with, definitely keep Barrel Chest in mind.”

Barrel Chest would like all the designs to be submitted by July 1. There are art supplies at the location, you can bring your own or submit something you designed from home. Submissions can be sent to StashaGiffin@gmail.com and the hope is that once a design is chosen, the merchandise will come in by this fall.

