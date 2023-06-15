Birthdays
Blacksburg working on N. Main St. connectivity

By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Town Council wants to make North Main Street more pedestrian-friendly.

“This is something that has been on our radar for a long time,” Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said.

The town will use a portion of ARPA funding to connect paths and trials on N Main St.

“I moved here over 40 years ago, and it has always been a kind of unwalkable, a bit unsafe stretch of Main Street, so this should vastly improve the pedestrian experience,” Hager-Smith said. “That’s one of our priorities and our comp plan in any case.”

She says resident feedback has expressed the want for this project to happen.

“We are going to put about $775,000 into it and that should get that stretch complete that will make a huge difference in the experience of the pedestrian on Main Street.”

Hager-Smith says most of the needed paths are past Patrick Henry Drive on North Main.

“The experience from Giles Road outward is going to be vastly improved and of course there’s new housing developments going out that direction too,” she said.

American Rescue Plan Act money has to be used within the next two years or else it’s lost, so the town is working to get this done quickly.

“This was just a project that has been on the boards for a long time and it was very plausible to get it accomplished in two years,” Hager-Smith said.

