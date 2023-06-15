Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Carilion Hospital has a new robotic tool to help treat throat diseases

Carilion Hospital has a new minimally invasive robot to help with surgeries.
Carilion Hospital has a new minimally invasive robot to help with surgeries.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital now has the first single-port robot in Southwest Virginia.

“Da Vinci SP” conducts minimally invasive surgical care for patients. The robot helps cure people with tonsil cancer and treats those with throat diseases.

Doctors say throat diseases are increasingly found in healthy middle-aged patients.

The new advancement has improved imaging, smaller incisions, and speed efficiency.

Dr. Patrick Carpenter, a Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon for Carilion Clinic, says this new iteration shortens recovery times and increases patient comfort.

“It gives us movements that the human body wouldn’t technically allow - you can kind of rotate things 360 degrees,” says Dr. Carpenter. “These little arms have a wrist movement and an elbow movement that lets us kind of get around corners, especially in tight spaces.”

Doctors say the new model has been FDA-approved for certain neurology procedures.

“The back of the throat has historically been really hard to get to. And back in the day, we had to offer some pretty morbid surgeries to reach it surgically,” explained Dr. Carpenter.

Officials say an older version of “Da Vinci SP” has been at Carilion for around five years. The hospital performed its first surgery with the new model in May and has conducted six operations since.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a stray shower the next few days

Latest News

His message for other fathers is to hold their children close.
“Kingston was my king. He was MY king”, father of 6-year-old shot to death speaks out
Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Antique Farm Days back for 20th year
Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Expert advice to help boost your savings account