Carilion Hospital has a new robotic tool to help treat throat diseases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital now has the first single-port robot in Southwest Virginia.

“Da Vinci SP” conducts minimally invasive surgical care for patients. The robot helps cure people with tonsil cancer and treats those with throat diseases.

Doctors say throat diseases are increasingly found in healthy middle-aged patients.

The new advancement has improved imaging, smaller incisions, and speed efficiency.

Dr. Patrick Carpenter, a Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon for Carilion Clinic, says this new iteration shortens recovery times and increases patient comfort.

“It gives us movements that the human body wouldn’t technically allow - you can kind of rotate things 360 degrees,” says Dr. Carpenter. “These little arms have a wrist movement and an elbow movement that lets us kind of get around corners, especially in tight spaces.”

Doctors say the new model has been FDA-approved for certain neurology procedures.

“The back of the throat has historically been really hard to get to. And back in the day, we had to offer some pretty morbid surgeries to reach it surgically,” explained Dr. Carpenter.

Officials say an older version of “Da Vinci SP” has been at Carilion for around five years. The hospital performed its first surgery with the new model in May and has conducted six operations since.

