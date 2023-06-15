Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon

A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls.
By Rielle Creighton
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A man is sharing his story after he helped save a woman who was dangling off a trail at Multnomah Falls in Oregon.

Taylor Root was on the hiking trail that goes around the waterfall Wednesday, shooting a video for his YouTube channel. He says he passed two women but didn’t think much of it until a few seconds later when he heard a call for help.

When he went to check, he found a woman dangling off the side of the trail and her daughter struggling to hang on to her.

“Right away I jumped over her and I saw the other lady laying on her back, head was downhill as if you just sat on the trail and leaned yourself back. Feet were up in the air,” Root explained.

With only one arm, the daughter wasn’t able to pull her mom to safety. With Root’s help, they finally got a firm grip.

“We just kind of together, worked together and figured it out as quickly as possible, and I was able to hoist her up, grabbed her arm, and lifted her up on top of me,” Root said.

Root says he got to her just in time because the woman was starting to lose hope.

“It was sad because I distinctly remember her so vividly saying, ‘Just let me go,’ and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she’s ready to die here,’” Root said.

Once she was safely back on the trail, her daughter gave her a grateful hug. Root says everyone’s heart was beating pretty fast but seemed to be OK.

Root says it was a happy ending and a good reminder to be careful on slippery trails.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a stray shower the next few days

Latest News

Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill