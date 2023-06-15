Darius Rucker concert sold out in Downtown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Roanoke will be busy Thursday night as people get ready for Darius Rucker’s concert.

4,500 people are expected to fill Elmwood Park. The show sold out within 24 hours and will not have on-site tickets available to purchase.

Food and drinks will be available to buy upon entering the park. The concert will have several vendors including Chick-fil-A, Bootleg BBQ, Martin’s Downtown, and Mr. Kettle Korn.

Jamie Clark, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Downtown Roanoke Inc., says If you live downtown, know that parking decks will be full.

“It’s going to be a packed house,” said Clark. “We advise people to make sure they are reading over the important show day information, [and] get here early enough so that you can get parked.”

Gates are set to open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.