Delegates March and Williams face off in GOP primary

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tuesday, there are more than 40 primaries across Virginia, and some of the races will pit two incumbents against each other.

In our area, that list includes Republican delegates Marie March and Wren Williams, who tangled in court before they faced each other at the polls.

Marie March and Wren Williams have served together in the House of Delegates since 2022. But the redistricting plan approved by the Virginia Supreme Court put both of them in a new House district, the 47th, which includes Carroll County and the city of Galax, Patrick County, Floyd County and part of Henry County.

The candidates have been meeting voters, and making the case that each is the true conservative in the race.

Williams stresses his effectiveness, winning passage of nine measures during the 2023 session.

“While in office I have been very supportive of conservative issues that are very important to our district. And I’m also very proud of the accomplishments we’ve been able to pass, good legislation that is vital to the commonwealth and our community, like our religious freedom bill,” Williams told WDBJ7 in an interview.

March says she is proud of her record, even if the legislation she introduced this year was unsuccessful.

“I carried extreme conservative legislation. Life at conception. Red Flag law repeal. Constitutional carry, the hard-hitting conservative legislation and I want to give a shot at debating it again,” March said in an interview.

Before they appeared on the same ballot, March and Williams faced off in Wythe County General District Court, after March swore out a warrant saying Williams slammed into her as he was leaving a GOP fundraiser.

The judge found Williams not guilty. But the animosity has carried over into the campaign.

“We should not have that,” March said. “He should act like a gentleman. And I just don’t think he’s fit for office.”

“Some people who want to be career politicians are desperate to make things happen and get into office and ultimately it was unsuccessful,” Williams said.

Williams has a commanding lead in fundraising and the support of Republican leaders, but March says not to underestimate her grassroots campaign.

“I’m a proven effective conservative leader, with principles and values I hold near and dear to my heart, and I look forward to represent this area, my family, my community and our region as a whole,” Williams said.

“I’m just really excited. I feel good,” March told us. “We’ve done everything we can do with our $20,000. I’m just hopeful people get out and vote. They’ve got to go vote on Tuesday.”

