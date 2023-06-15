Downtown Sundown 5k returns to Blacksburg

Blacksburg, VA (WDBJ) - The Downtown Sundown 5K is coming back to the Blacksburg Summer Solstice Fest for the 15th year.

Over 200 runners will begin from the Alexander Black House and loop through the town on the 3-mile circuit. RunAbout Sports has sponsored the race since the beginning, something they are very proud of.

”The running community in the Blacksburg and the New River Valley is really essential to us; it was part of the store owner James Marcos’ vision when he started the store here, which has helped to grow that community, and a big part of that is having events that runners can take part in,” said General Manager Zachary Link.

The race begins at 8PM Saturday, June 17 and registration will be open until 30 minutes prior to the race. More details can be found here.

