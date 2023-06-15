Enjoy summer of music along The Crooked Road

ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - Our hometowns are full of music - and Thursday night you can catch a free concert at the Southwest Virginia Cultural Center in Abingdon.

It’s part of the Cultural Series for the Crooked Road. Thursday night at 6:30, artist in residence Johnny Williams will be playing with his wife Jeanette Williams and Jay Shelton.

“The Crooked Road has been so so blessed to have Johnny Williams as our artist in residence and said this concert will be his last official event for us,” Executive Director Carrie Beck said.

Thursday Cultural Series June 15 at 6:30 (The Crooked Road)

The Crooked Road’s mission is to preserve and showcase heritage music and cultural traditions from Southwest Virginia. It spans 19 counties and four cities.

“I’m a big big proponent that once we get people here, they love it, because the people are great. Each town, each county, each little community has something really special to bring and offer. I love being able to say that there’s free family, fun and family oriented music and dance and crafts that are happening all over the region,” Beck said.

The Crooked Road is getting ready for its 20th anniversary in 2024. As part of that celebration, there will be a songwriting contest that will go live later this month.

Carrie Beck will join Here @ Home June 22 to talk about more cultural events, and hopefully, give us some more details about the competition.

