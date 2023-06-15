Fathers’ Day concert benefits military families

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomed Richard and Denise Kiser back into the studio for a musical performance ahead of their upcoming show.

The husband-and-wife duo are Christian recording artists who travel across the country performing.

Saturday, June 17 they will be singing and strumming at the Living Well Church of the Nazarene in Salem at 7 p.m.

The concert benefits Mayor’s Military Kids.

You can find out more about the duo here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.