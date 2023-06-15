Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Fathers’ Day concert benefits military families

Special event organized by Christian recording artists
Father's Day Music Fest
Father's Day Music Fest(Father's Day Music Fest)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Here @ Home welcomed Richard and Denise Kiser back into the studio for a musical performance ahead of their upcoming show.

The husband-and-wife duo are Christian recording artists who travel across the country performing.

Saturday, June 17 they will be singing and strumming at the Living Well Church of the Nazarene in Salem at 7 p.m.

The concert benefits Mayor’s Military Kids.

You can find out more about the duo here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a few showers the next few days

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 15, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for June 15, 2023
Barrel Chest Wine and Beer is calling on residents to help design the businesses next batch of...
Barrel Chest Wine and Beer asks residents to help design new merchandise
Concertgoers enjoy Delta Dental Party in Elmwood Wednesday night.
“Party in Elmwood” brings out live music and yearly traditions
Juneteenth: Unity in the Community
Danville Parks and Recreation to host first Juneteenth event