Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a stray shower the next few days

Latest News

Brian Larkin, 12, sustained severe injuries after he fell on his head on June 8, his family said.
12-year-old boy suffers severe injuries after falling on his head, family says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Duane Owen....
Florida man executed for 1984 killings of teenage babysitter, mother of 2 slain months apart
Survivors of a shipwreck react outside a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240...
Hope dims for missing migrants amid questions about Greece’s actions in deadly sinking
Millions of crickets are currently swarming in several Nevada counties.
Mormon crickets are freaking out residents in this desert town
95-year-old Mabel Hashisaka of Kauaʻi Kookie
‘Taste of Hawaii’ returns to Capitol Hill