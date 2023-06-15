LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Most of these Hometown Eats are built on the same thing, family first. You get that right and the food falls into place.

There’s a spot in Lexington that has been doing that since the 1960s and the family that runs it, runs deep. We’re going old school at Kenney’s for this week’s Hometown Eats!

Kenney’s in Lexington has been a fixture with its famous Kenney sauce burgers and fall-off-the-bone fried chicken.

“This is the original building; the only thing that’s been done in here is a little paint every now and then,” said one of Kenney’s owners Melissa Christiansen.

Just like the good old days, every order is yelled from the register to the flat top, and the only computer you’ll find is the credit card reader.

“No matter how modern the world gets, Kenney’s will always stay old school,” said another member of the family and owner Effie Wallace.

First opened by Roy Southers and Kenneth Tolley, Kenney’s has changed hands a few times over the years. Then 21 years ago, the Wilhelms, who grew up coming here, bought this place and are keeping family-first alive.

“This is something we can all do as a family. When we bought this business, we bought it as a family,” said Wallace.

“That’s the Friday night that changed our lives. At my church it says, ‘family is together forever’ so here I got them about as close as I can get them,” said Leon Wilhelm, also known as ‘Chicken Man.’

At the top of the family tree is Leon and his wife Sara, who are in this place every day. They had 9 children. Two of them, Effie and Melissa, can also be found in the kitchen.

“If we didn’t have such a big family, we wouldn’t be able to do it,” said Christiansen.

“To me it’s just like home. That’s why I like being here because I have my whole family here,” said Wallace.

“I don’t have to come in, but I’m here every morning, because when I go downtown, ‘hey Leon how you doing, I tell you that chicken is tasting great, it’s the best around’ and that makes me feel good. My desire is to cook that chicken and it advertises for itself,” said Wilhelm.

The fried chicken is breaded daily with a special seasoning that is specific just for Kenney’s unique style of frying.

“It’s pressure cooked in pressure cookers as old as this building,” said Christiansen.

Over 1000 pieces of chicken a day go through these three pressure cookers. 32 pieces in each load, roughly 25 loads a day, 15 minutes per load, 3 cookers; you do the math, but the outcome is the same every time, delicious.

“Best fried chicken around, you owe me a dollar for saying that,” said Tom, who is one of Kenney’s regulars.

Of course, the sauce burger is what most know Kenney’s for.

“We make the sauce by five-gallon buckets, and we pretty much make it every two days,” said Christiansen.

Lots of prep work goes into every day at Kenney’s. Leon’s wife, Sara goes through half a cabbage patch when making the cole slaw that sells by the pint as quick as she makes it. It also goes great on a hot dog with chili, onions, and mustard.

Word of mouth travels fast about Kenney’s, which has a loyal following in Lexington and surrounding hometowns like Goshen, about 30 minutes away.

“We have a good time when we come over here with our buddy here. He comes out and visits with us to make sure we’re behaving ourselves,” said Bob, another regular customer.

“Good company and good food,” added Tom.

“We’re keeping a staple alive,” said Christiansen.

“The world would just not be right if there was not a Kenney burger, that’s just my opinion,” said Wallace.

Kenney’s, an old school family hometown eat.

Kenney’s is located at 635 Waddell St, Lexington, VA 24450.

