Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

‘It was like a bomb’: Man revived after being struck by lightning

A man in New Jersey was revived after he was hit by a huge lightning bolt Wednesday while he was installing lines in a soccer field.
By Jessica Moore, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WCBS) – A man in New Jersey was revived after he was hit by a huge lightning bolt Wednesday while he was installing lines in a soccer field.

Dramatic video shows the moment a bolt of lightning fired down from the sky and struck Eric Baumgartner on the soccer field around 12:15 p.m.

“It was like a bomb,” witness Jay Heday described. “And then I look out the window. The guy’s right in the middle, and he went down.”

“He’s lying flat on the ground,” witness Jesse Singh said. “We called the police. They came, but the guy was not moving.”

Responding police officer RJ McPartland was just leaving his shift at a high school nearby when he saw a huge bolt of lightning.

“I said to myself, ‘Wow. That seems really close,’” he said.

McPartland said Baumgartner was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse. The former firefighter’s paramedic training immediately kicked in.

He said they were able to see burn marks on Baumgartner’s hands so that’s how they determined what happened.

“We knew we needed to start compressions to get his heart going again,” McPartland said. “We were trying to talk to him the whole time. In the ambulance, he slowly regained consciousness.”

Mayor John McCormack said he believes Baumgartner’s alive because a hero officer was in the right place at the right time.

“I have every reason to believe that RJ McPartland saved Eric Baumgartner’s life,” McCormack said.

At last check, Baumgartner was stable, and doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

Copyright WCBS via 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Heat continues to build with limited showers

Latest News

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration’s scientific advisers reviewed whether the next round...
FDA advisers consider changing COVID vaccine to target latest omicron strain
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
FILE - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a news conference June 12, 2023, in Miami....
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announces GOP presidential bid days after Trump’s indictment
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87