Lynchburg Peacemakers to discuss Safe Street Initiative

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community leaders in Lynchburg will gather to continue their Safe Streets Initiative to help lower gun violence and violent crimes in the city.

The Lynchburg Peacemakers will continue their work to make their city a safer place, so they’ve come up with strategies and a plan of action to make their neighborhoods safer for everyone.

Since the murder of 6-year-old Kingston in May 2023, Peacemakers says they’ve been working with his family, and all the residents on 16th & Floyd St— an area also known as the Diamond Hill Neighborhood.

When WDBJ7 spoke with the Peacemakers, they say they’ve been working for a month to build a strong relationship with neighbors.

Officials have worked to pick up trash, starting a neighborhood watch, and installing night vision cameras on homes to help monitor the entire street.

Peacemakers say they’ve also been working with places like Diamond Hill Baptist Church to get donations to help with their efforts. However, community leaders say the work is not over yet.

On Thursday, June 15 at 10:00 a.m. Peacemakers will be holding a press conference on 16th & Floyd Streets to talk more about their Safe Street Initiative

It will be held at the adjacent parking lot.

They plan to have Lynchburg’s Police Chief, Mayor Reed, and Dr. Owen Cardwell offer remarks.

The public is invited to attend.

Light refreshments will be available.

