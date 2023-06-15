Birthdays
Man reported missing from Halifax County

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man reported missing.

Paul Douglas Poole, 71, was last reported seen leaving his home on Virgie Cole Road June 14, 2023 about 1 a.m. He was driving a red 2015 Honda Goldwing Trike motorcycle with Virginia registration 308Q, and was headed to meet his bike club in Lynchburg.

He asked a family member for directions about 13 hours later, according to the sheriff’s office, saying he thought he was in the town of Bedford, which was confirmed by deputies through a tracking app. Poole’s phone battery has since lost charge and deputies say they are unable to continue tracking his movements.

Poole has an extensive medical history with early onset dementia, according to the sheriff’s office. He is white, about 6′ and 178 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Poole or his motorcycle is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 476-3339. The sheriff’s office asks the public to use caution, as Poole may have a gun with him.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 15, 2023
Lynchburg Peacemakers to discuss Safe Street Initiative
