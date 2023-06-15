Birthdays
New charges against mother of 2-year-old murder victim

Amanda Mitchell mugshot
Amanda Mitchell mugshot(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to online court documents, there are new developments in the 2020 death case of two-year-old Harper Mitchell.

Court documents show Amanda Mitchell, the toddler’s mother now faces additional charges.

Mitchell now faces two counts of felony murder and one count of manslaughter for her daughter’s death.

In 2020, Mitchell was arrested and charged with child abuse.

Mitchell’s boyfriend at the time, Andrew Byrd was charged with aggravated murder for the toddler’s death. Since then, Byrd’s charges went to court in March, where he was found guilty before a jury.

According to court records, Mitchell is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday, June 16 for attorney arrangements.

It has been three years since Harper was killed in Radford.

