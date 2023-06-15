“Party in Elmwood” brings out live music and yearly traditions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 20 weeks, Delta Dental Party in Elmwood brings in live music to downtown Roanoke in the summer. It’s an event that brings in dozens from across our hometowns each week. This week’s artist was “Too Much Sylvia.”

“I probably have been coming out for 12 years,” said Beth Garrett.

“I’ve probably been coming out for maybe five,” said Carol Reger.

Even before the gates open to allow the concertgoers into Elmwood Park at 5:30 p.m., dozens are sitting in their lawn chairs and enjoying each other’s company. Though residents enjoy the weekly band, it’s about much more than that.

“This is like a lot of stuff that we grew up with, this is like a community down here. You get to know people, and so you see the same familiar faces each week, you get to socialize with and see and you just get to know everybody and you just feel close and the camaraderie that you experience and plus the music is great,” said Garrett.

“Great bands, top liner bands. Like tonight, it’s “Too Much Sylvia,” but we have “The Entertainers,” “Band of Oz.” I mean, it’s top line beach music band, so that’s another reason and we love to line dance,” said Reger.

Concertgoers enjoy being able to have opportunities like this in Roanoke. The next “Party in Elmwood” concert is Thursday June 22 featuring “Band of Oz.” For more information, you can head to Downtown Roanoke Inc.’s website here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.