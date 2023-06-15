Birthdays
Prepare your home now to prepare for potential hurricanes or summer storms

Tips to keep your home protected when storms hit
By Natalie Faunce
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With hurricane season underway, now is the time to prepare for any potential hurricanes or significant summer storms that may come your way.

Home Contractor Rob Leonard joins us on Here @ Home to discuss some of the things we can do before a hurricane or tropical storm to protect our home and belongings.

He also discusses things we need to consider after a hurricane or storm comes through.

Listen in on our conversation to make sure you’re ready for potential disasters during volatile weather.

