Pulaski ARS program placing first-time homebuyers in new builds

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is looking for its next homeowner through the Acquire, Renovate, Sell program.

It’s designed for first time homebuyers.

People who participate in the program get 1% lower interest rates along with closing cost and down payment grants.

The town’s second property is being built right now and could have a homeowner in 30 to 60 days.

“Minimum qualifications if you have between a 620-640 credit score or better you would probably qualify for this program through Virginia Housing and that’s how you obtain most of those benefits,” Pulaski’s Director of Economic Development Mike Haskins said.

The house currently being built is a new three bedroom, two bath house.

For more information or to inquire about the program contact Mike Haskins at 540-994-8619.

