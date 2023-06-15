Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pulaski ARS program placing first-time homebuyers in new builds

The second home in Pulaski's ARS program is under construction
The second home in Pulaski's ARS program is under construction(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski is looking for its next homeowner through the Acquire, Renovate, Sell program.

It’s designed for first time homebuyers.

People who participate in the program get 1% lower interest rates along with closing cost and down payment grants.

The town’s second property is being built right now and could have a homeowner in 30 to 60 days.

“Minimum qualifications if you have between a 620-640 credit score or better you would probably qualify for this program through Virginia Housing and that’s how you obtain most of those benefits,” Pulaski’s Director of Economic Development Mike Haskins said.

The house currently being built is a new three bedroom, two bath house.

For more information or to inquire about the program contact Mike Haskins at 540-994-8619.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a few showers the next few days

Latest News

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in...
How much prison time could Trump face? Past cases brought steep punishment for document hoarders
Nothing widespread, but we can't rule out a popup shower/storm Thursday and Friday.
Thursday, June 15 - Afternoon FastCast
After an absence of almost two years, the Zoo Choo is rolling again at Mill Mountain Zoo.
Zoo Choo rolls again in Roanoke