Roanoke City Schools offers camps/programs to keep students connected

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Services Hayley Poland, along with Youth Development Coordinator Josh Johnson, join us on Here @ Home to tell us about a summer program that provides students – who completed grades 5 through 8 this year - a great way to remain connected to school over the summer months.

It’s called The Staying Safe by Staying Connected summer athletics camps program and it’s a great way to get kids exposed to new activities.

During last year’s program, nearly 300 students made friends and learned skills in a safe and welcoming environment.

Registration is open for weekly athletic camps that take place from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays beginning June 30.

Coaches and high school athletes lead the camps, which include sports such as soccer, softball, football, lacrosse, golf, and new this year, esports.

The camps are free, and transportation and meals are provided.

Families interested in registering for one or more camps can visit rcps.info and click on the athletic camps banner on the home page to find the registration form. The direct link can also be found here.

