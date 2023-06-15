Roanoke civil rights leader to be honored Friday in sign renaming

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke civil rights leader will be honored posthumously during a special event the morning of Friday, June 16.

The City of Roanoke has renamed Carver Avenue Northwest for the Reverend Dr. R.R. Wilkinson. Wilkinson was pastor of Hill Street Baptist Church in Gainsboro for many years. He was also president of Roanoke’s NAACP in the 1960s.

Wilkinson helped bring about integration in Roanoke’s schools, lunch counters, theatres and victory stadium.

City leaders and Wilkinson’s family with reveal the street sign Friday morning at 11.

He was also honored in Richmond Thursday evening at a Strong Men and Strong Women in Virginia History Ceremony.

The family of Wilkinson will also be received for special services and events throughout the weekend to honor the Reverend.

