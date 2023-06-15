Tradesman Trucking puts brakes on moving to Gretna to allow for Amthor expansion

GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The development of a company in Gretna that was expected to bring 30 jobs is being put on hold, but another is expanding.

Tradesman Trucking broke ground at the Gretna Industrial Site last August. They planned to open sometime this year, however, the county asked them to pump the brakes.

“We found out about the need for Amthor International, which has their largest North American tank truck manufacturing facility right there in Gretna and that they were looking to expand,” said Matthew Rowe, Director of Economic Development for Pittsylvania County.

Amthor needed a building that would be ready to move into within a short time frame, or they would expand to Florida instead.

“We looked at existing buildings, and we’ve had a lot of success filling existing buildings. It’s a great problem to have, but it does create a problem. So then, we had to get creative,” said Rowe.

Tradesman Trucking had already ordered a pre-built facility, so they agreed to sell it to Amthor, delaying their project about 9 months.

“Their sacrifice is pretty much putting them about nine months behind schedule of where they wanted to be. But, because of their sacrifice, we’re not letting Amthor expand into Florida,” added Rowe.

Tradesman Trucking still plans to begin construction in the park by the end of this year.

“At the end of the day, Tradesman Trucking is making a profit. Amthor is happy to pay that because of the fact that by them getting up and running faster, it’s allowing them to maintain and capture more market share. So it really is a marriage where everybody’s happy,” explained Rowe.

Tradesman Trucking was the first company to agree to move into the park in over 15 years, enticing Amthor to do the same. That brings the total investment to around $34 million and an additional 100 jobs between the two companies.

“If we had not gotten that first tenant, we wouldn’t be here talking about Amthor today. It just changes the dynamic of the park, from where it’s a big grassy open field, to where activity is occurring. That changes the mindsets of not only the residents and the community, but also the mindsets of industrialists who are trying to envision themselves being at that location,” said Rowe.

Amthor plans to have a groundbreaking at the Gretna Industrial Park sometime in August.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.